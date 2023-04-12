ASD Price Hits $0.0507 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05239979 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,129,496.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

