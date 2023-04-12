ASD (ASD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.18 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $34.78 million and $4.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00027961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,993.65 or 1.00026926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05184642 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,230,317.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

