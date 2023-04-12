Ark Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Ark has a market cap of $57.25 million and $3.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000211 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004283 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003659 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,238,410 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

