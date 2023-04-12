Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,628 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $497.69. 198,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.19 and a 200 day moving average of $489.40. The stock has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

