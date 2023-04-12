Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

APLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 4.85. Applied Digital has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chuck Hastings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,945,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,799.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $817,400. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 5,204.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 89.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

