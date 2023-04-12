Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ APOG opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.