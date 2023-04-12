Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Lifted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 272,591 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,059. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.