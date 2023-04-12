Analyzing DocGo (DCGO) and The Competition

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DocGo to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% DocGo Competitors -149.97% -70.96% -25.49%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million $34.58 million 25.72 DocGo Competitors $1.44 billion -$105.77 million -6.26

This table compares DocGo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DocGo’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DocGo. DocGo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DocGo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 DocGo Competitors 9 155 303 0 2.63

DocGo currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.76%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 48.94%. Given DocGo’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

DocGo has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocGo beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

