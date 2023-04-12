Analysts Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT at $100.17

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

SIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $103.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 246,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,054,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

