Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $85.54

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Okta Stock Up 0.3 %

OKTA stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock valued at $526,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Okta by 69.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

