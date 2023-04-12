Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $300.88

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $196.88 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average of $252.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after buying an additional 75,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,772,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

