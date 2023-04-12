Analysts Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 516.83

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 516.83 ($6.40).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.44) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.98) to GBX 560 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.69) to GBX 546 ($6.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Aviva Trading Up 0.7 %

LON AV opened at GBX 420.20 ($5.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 433.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 432.44. The company has a market capitalization of £11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.04. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 593.42 ($7.35).

Aviva Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) per share. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,157.89%.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,455.38 ($6,755.89). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,455.38 ($6,755.89). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.15), for a total transaction of £1,341,055.04 ($1,660,749.28). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aviva

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

