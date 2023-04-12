Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.13. 145,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 56,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on Amex Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.95 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Amex Exploration Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.90 million, a P/E ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

