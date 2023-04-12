American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 0.7 %

AMS opened at $2.87 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.