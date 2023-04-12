American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $32.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

