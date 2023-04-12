American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $69,235,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

American Express Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AXP opened at $163.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.46. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $192.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.