America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 0.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $106.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,012. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

