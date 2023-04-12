Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 249,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $573.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.79. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

