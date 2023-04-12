ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) is Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,939 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for about 21.7% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $27,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 30,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000.

SDOG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,462. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

