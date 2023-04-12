Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $574.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.52. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $44.88.
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.
