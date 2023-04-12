Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $574.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.52. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $44.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 40,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth $738,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth $227,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

