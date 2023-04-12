AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AWF opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

