Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.61

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 26354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

