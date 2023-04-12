Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.82 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $51.82 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004300 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001029 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,752,382 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adshares_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.