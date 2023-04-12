ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Craig Eric Anderson Sells 84,242 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 84,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,643.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 539,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,241. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.40.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
