Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.17. The company had a trading volume of 724,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.58. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

