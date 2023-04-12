ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.50 million and $2,278.96 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,297.88 or 0.99981028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002505 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,403.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

