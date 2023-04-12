ABCMETA (META) One Day Volume Hits $2,464.23

ABCMETA (META) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $2,464.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002572 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,997.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

