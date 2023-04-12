80,400 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Purchased by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Carvana comprises approximately 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 150.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

