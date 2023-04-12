48,219 Shares in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Purchased by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 49.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BTA opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.