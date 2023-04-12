4,679 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000,042 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,837,000 after acquiring an additional 385,347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. 430,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

