4,239 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.01. 108,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.42. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

