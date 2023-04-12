360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 5%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.63. 255,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,128,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 24.37%. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of 360 DigiTech

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,862,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,487,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 762,982 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 7.5% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 740,280 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

