3,554 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after buying an additional 1,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,777,000 after buying an additional 574,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Insider Activity at Block

Block Price Performance

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,980,775. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. 6,366,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,614,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $127.15.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.