12,814 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.