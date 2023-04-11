ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186,675 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,437,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 318,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 133,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

