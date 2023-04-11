WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $284.99 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $284.99 million and approximately $12.81 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004070 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010651 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019402 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
