WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $284.99 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $284.99 million and approximately $12.81 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019402 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02848995 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $22.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

