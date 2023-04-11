William A. Heyburn Sells 19,159 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 19,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $54,219.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,457,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 306,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,186. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 788,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 104,102 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

