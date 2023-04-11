Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.19. 204,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,797. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.