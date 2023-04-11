Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.39. 1,273,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

