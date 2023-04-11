Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $35.79 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up about 3.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $35,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. 371,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,006. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.