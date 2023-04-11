Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Pool accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $24,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,888. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $473.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.54.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.18.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

