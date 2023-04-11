WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,036 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in WEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,808,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

