Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.21.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.88. 466,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,159. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Westlake by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

