WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. 6,588,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,791,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.