WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
WBD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. 6,588,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,791,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
