WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.13. 601,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.