Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

