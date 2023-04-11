Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 12,149 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

