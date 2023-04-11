Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $406.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

