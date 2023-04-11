Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

WNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Wabash National by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading

