Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 796.50 ($9.86).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.22) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group
In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000,000 ($7,430,340.56). Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,547.62%.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
